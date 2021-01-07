Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $106,404.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 19,802,598 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.