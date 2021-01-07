Celo Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Celo has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $266.78 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00005589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

