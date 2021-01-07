CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 6.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 11,398,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 9,060,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIG. ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
