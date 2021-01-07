CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 6.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 11,398,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 9,060,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIG. ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

