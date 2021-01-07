Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

Shares of CETX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

