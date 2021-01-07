Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$10.50

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.67.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

