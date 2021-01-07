Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Centaur has a total market cap of $794,675.90 and $357,872.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

