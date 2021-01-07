Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 44,108 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 210.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 223,134 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

