CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and $12.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,746,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,763 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.