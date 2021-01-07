CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.10. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

TSE CEU traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 164,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.