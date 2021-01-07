CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$1.80

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,463. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market cap of C$388.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.