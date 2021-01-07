CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of CEVA worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,816.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

