CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 342,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 271,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

