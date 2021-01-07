Chainlink Trading 41.5% Higher This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024191 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

