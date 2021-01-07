Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

