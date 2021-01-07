Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.01.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

