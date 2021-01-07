Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.
CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $248,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
