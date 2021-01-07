Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $248,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

