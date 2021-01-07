Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 19,953,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,839,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

