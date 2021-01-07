ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Up 6.7%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 348,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 296,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

The stock has a market cap of $504.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

