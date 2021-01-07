Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.87

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.87 and last traded at $259.36, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

