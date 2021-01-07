Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.

CHTR stock opened at $624.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $654.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

