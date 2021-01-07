ChartEx (CHART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,738.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $209,023.46 and $24,738.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

