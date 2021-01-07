ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.42 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2.42 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.78 or 0.99659384 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

