Cheesecoin Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $108,695.82 and approximately $20.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

