Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.87

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and traded as high as $92.23. Chegg shares last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 1,650,249 shares changing hands.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,556,418. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

