Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,481,905.25 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.