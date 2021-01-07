Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

CHMA stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chiasma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

