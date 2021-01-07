Chiliz Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $104.16 million and approximately $57.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

