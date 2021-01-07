China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.73

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 6852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.00.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 23.85%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

