China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares rose 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 293,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 228,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

