China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $25.23. China Telecom shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 22,506 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Telecom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 411,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

