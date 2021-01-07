China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $25.23. China Telecom shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 22,506 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.
About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)
China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.
