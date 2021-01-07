Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG) Trading Up 1.1%

Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Approximately 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group plc (CTG.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.63. The company has a market capitalization of £24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

