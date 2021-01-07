Chromia Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.57 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

