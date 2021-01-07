Chronologic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $86,011.27 and $58.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

