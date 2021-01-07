Chronologic (DAY) Price Up 31.5% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $101,193.66 and approximately $39.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00473528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00055680 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

