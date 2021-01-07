Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $212.60

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.60 and last traded at $211.49, with a volume of 1855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.52.
A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.
The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
