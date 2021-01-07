Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.