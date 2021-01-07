Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $128,025.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.