Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading 5.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $220.51 and last traded at $220.50. 2,812,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,670,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

