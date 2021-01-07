Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $46.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEC. BidaskClub cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.61.

NYSE:XEC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

