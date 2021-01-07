CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) Shares Up 1.8%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) (LON:CIP) shares shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). 163,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 145,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.20. The firm has a market cap of £31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (CIP.L) Company Profile (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

