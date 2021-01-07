Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.02

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.02 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 3277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.
The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.
In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
