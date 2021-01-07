Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.02

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.02 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 3277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

