Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

NYSE RACE opened at $221.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferrari by 303.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

