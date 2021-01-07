Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.
NYSE RACE opened at $221.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferrari by 303.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.