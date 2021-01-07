Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Buy

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SEE opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

