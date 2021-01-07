Civitas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $110,566.41 and $21.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00283217 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,893,433 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

