Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.93

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 361255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

