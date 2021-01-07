Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 122762053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46. The company has a market cap of £2.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.26.

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.