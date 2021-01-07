Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.49. Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 10,661,719 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42.

About Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

