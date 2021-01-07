Cloudbric 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,752.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $11,752.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

