Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $79.02. 6,185,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,489,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.61 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234,105 shares of company stock worth $82,057,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,749,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

