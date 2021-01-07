CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading 6.8% Higher

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 702,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 376,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Separately, ValuEngine raised CLPS Incorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPS)
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
