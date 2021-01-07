CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading 6.8% Higher

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 702,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 376,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CLPS Incorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

